Dow Drops Over 150 Points; US economy Adds 517,000 Jobs In January

U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones dropping over 150 points on Friday.

The Dow traded down 0.51% to 33,881.69 while the NASDAQ fell 1.32% to 12,039.79. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.98% to 4,138.89.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Energy shares slipped by just 0.1% on Friday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included TORM plc TRMD , up 6%, and NGL Energy Partners LP NGL , up 6%.

Top Headline

The US economy unexpectedly added 517,000 jobs in January, the most since July, while the unemployment rate declined to 3.4% in January.

Equities Trading UP

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. RSLS shares shot up 122.2% to $14.00 after the company filed a Form RW to withdraw registration of an offering.

Equities Trading DOWN

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. VINO shares tumbled 48% to $2.79. Gaucho Group recently announced $44 million equity line of credit.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 3% to $73.59 while gold traded down 2.7% at $1,878.50.

Silver traded down 5.1% to $22.425 on Friday while copper fell 0.9% to $4.0540.

Euro zone

European shares were mixed today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 0.34%, London’s FTSE 100 rose 1.04% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index fell 0.04%. The German DAX fell 0.21% French CAC 40 rose 0.94% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index fell 0.55%.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Friday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 gaining 0.39%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dropping 1.36% and China’s Shanghai Composite Index falling 0.68%. India’s S&P BSE Sensex gained 1.5%.

Economics