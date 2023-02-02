Rogers Communication Boasts 6% Revenue Spike In Q4 Backed By Postpaid Subscriptions

by

reported fourth-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 6% year-on-year to C$4.17 billion. Service revenue grew 6% Y/Y to C$3.44 billion. Rogers attracted 193,000 net postpaid mobile phone subscribers, up from 52,000 last year, with a churn of 1.24%.

Wireless service revenue increased by 7% Y/Y, mainly due to higher roaming revenue.

Cable service revenue was stable Y/Y due to increased competitive promotional activity.

Media revenue increased by 17% Y/Y due to higher sports-related revenue.

Adjusted EPS of C$1.09 improved by 14% from C$0.96 last year.

Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 150 bps to 40.3%, primarily due to Wireless and Media adjusted EBITDA increases. Rogers generated C$635 million in free cash flow, up 36%. It held C$0.5 billion in cash and equivalents. It also had C$12.8 billion in restricted cash and equivalents that will partially fund the cash consideration of the Shaw Communications Inc SJR transaction.

Toronto-based Rogers expects a service revenue growth outlook of 4% to 7% and adjusted EBITDA growth of 5% to 8%. Price Action: RCI shares closed higher by 0.06% at $48.68 on Wednesday.

