ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

Rogers Communication Boasts 6% Revenue Spike In Q4 Backed By Postpaid Subscriptions

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
February 2, 2023 9:34 AM | 1 min read
Rogers Communication Boasts 6% Revenue Spike In Q4 Backed By Postpaid Subscriptions
  • Rogers Communication, Inc RCI reported fourth-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 6% year-on-year to C$4.17 billion. Service revenue grew 6% Y/Y to C$3.44 billion.
  • Rogers attracted 193,000 net postpaid mobile phone subscribers, up from 52,000 last year, with a churn of 1.24%.
  • Wireless service revenue increased by 7% Y/Y, mainly due to higher roaming revenue.
  • Cable service revenue was stable Y/Y due to increased competitive promotional activity.
  • Media revenue increased by 17% Y/Y due to higher sports-related revenue.
  • Adjusted EPS of C$1.09 improved by 14% from C$0.96 last year.
  • Margin: Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 150 bps to 40.3%, primarily due to Wireless and Media adjusted EBITDA increases.
  • Rogers generated C$635 million in free cash flow, up 36%. It held C$0.5 billion in cash and equivalents. It also had C$12.8 billion in restricted cash and equivalents that will partially fund the cash consideration of the Shaw Communications Inc SJR transaction.
  • FY23 Outlook: Toronto-based Rogers expects a service revenue growth outlook of 4% to 7% and adjusted EBITDA growth of 5% to 8%.
  • Price Action: RCI shares closed higher by 0.06% at $48.68 on Wednesday.

 

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsGuidanceTop Stories

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved