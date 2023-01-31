$100 Invested In This Stock 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth $1,100 Today

Baidu BIDU has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 10.17% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.86%. Currently, Baidu has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion.

Buying $100 In BIDU: If an investor had bought $100 of BIDU stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $1,067.09 today based on a price of $135.25 for BIDU at the time of writing.

Baidu's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

