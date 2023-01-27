by

reported fourth-quarter revenue net of interest expense growth of 17% year-on-year to $14.18 billion, missing the consensus of $14.22 billion. Increased Card Member spending, and higher net interest income, reflecting higher average loan volumes, drove the growth.

Total Network Volumes grew 12% Y/Y to $413.3 billion.

U.S. Consumer Services revenue was $6.5 billion, up 23% Y/Y.

International Card Services revenue was $2.4 billion, up 14% Y/Y.

Global Merchant and Network Services revenue was $1.8 billion, up 20% Y/Y.

Credit metrics remained strong in the current quarter and below pre-pandemic levels.

EPS of $2.07 missed the consensus of $2.22.

American Express expects revenue growth of 15% - 17% (consensus of $58.78 billion) and EPS of $11.00 - $11.40 (consensus of $10.52). Price Action: AXP shares traded higher by 5.14% at $163.90 in the premarket on the last check Friday.

