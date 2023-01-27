ñol


American Express Q4 Earnings: 17% Revenue Growth Aided By Higher Member Spending, Upbeat Guidance, Dividend Hike

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
January 27, 2023 8:24 AM | 1 min read
  • American Express Co AXP reported fourth-quarter revenue net of interest expense growth of 17% year-on-year to $14.18 billion, missing the consensus of $14.22 billion.
  • Increased Card Member spending, and higher net interest income, reflecting higher average loan volumes, drove the growth.
  • Total Network Volumes grew 12% Y/Y to $413.3 billion.
  • U.S. Consumer Services revenue was $6.5 billion, up 23% Y/Y.
  • Commercial Services revenue was $3.6 billion, up 15% Y/Y.
  • International Card Services revenue was $2.4 billion, up 14% Y/Y.
  • Global Merchant and Network Services revenue was $1.8 billion, up 20% Y/Y.
  • Credit metrics remained strong in the current quarter and below pre-pandemic levels.
  • EPS of $2.07 missed the consensus of $2.22.
  • Dividend: American Express looked to increase the regular quarterly dividend by 15%, from $0.52 to $0.60 per share, beginning with the Q1 dividend declaration.
  • FY23 Outlook: American Express expects revenue growth of 15% - 17% (consensus of $58.78 billion) and EPS of $11.00 - $11.40 (consensus of $10.52).
  • Price Action: AXP shares traded higher by 5.14% at $163.90 in the premarket on the last check Friday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

