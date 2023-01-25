If You Invested $100 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have $3,500 Today

Plug Power PLUG has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 32.33% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 42.6%. Currently, Plug Power has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion.

Buying $100 In PLUG: If an investor had bought $100 of PLUG stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $3,513.98 today based on a price of $16.34 for PLUG at the time of writing.

Plug Power's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.