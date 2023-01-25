ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

Extreme Networks Clocks 13% Revenue Growth In Q2; Initiates Search For New CFO After Rémi Thomas Resigns

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
January 25, 2023 10:07 AM | 1 min read
Extreme Networks Clocks 13% Revenue Growth In Q2; Initiates Search For New CFO After Rémi Thomas Resigns
  • Extreme Networks, Inc EXTR reported a second-quarter FY23 revenue growth of 13% year-on-year to $318.3 million, beating the consensus of $304.4 million
  • Product revenue grew by 17% Y/Y to $223.4 million. Service and subscription revenue grew 6% Y/Y to $94.9 million.
  • SaaS ARR was $115 million, up 29% Y/Y.
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $0.27 beat the consensus of $0.24.
  • Non-GAAP gross margin expanded by 30 bps to 58.5%. Non-GAAP operating margin expanded by 180 bps to 14.9%.
  • EXTR generated $70.6 million in operating cash flow and held $202.5 million in cash and equivalents.
  • President and CEO Ed Meyercord stated: "We are raising our FY23 revenue growth outlook to the high-end of our 10-15% range and expect this momentum to continue into FY24 as the supply chain environment continues to improve."
  • Outlook: EXTR sees Q3 revenue of $315 million - $325 million, above the consensus of $313.88 million.
  • It sees Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.23 - $0.29 compared to the consensus of $0.26.
  • EXTR anticipates FY23 revenue of $1.279 billion, above the consensus of $1.250 billion.
  • CFO Transition: CFO Rémi Thomas resigned after accepting a position at a privately held software company. Thomas will remain with Extreme until February 16. The company has initiated a search for a CFO.
  • Senior Vice President and head of Financial Planning & Analysis Cristina Tate will take over as interim CFO.
  • Price Action: EXTR shares traded lower by 19.9% at $15.47 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Briefswhy it's movingEarningsNewsGuidanceSmall CapManagementMoversTech

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved