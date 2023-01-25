- Extreme Networks, Inc EXTR reported a second-quarter FY23 revenue growth of 13% year-on-year to $318.3 million, beating the consensus of $304.4 million.
- Product revenue grew by 17% Y/Y to $223.4 million. Service and subscription revenue grew 6% Y/Y to $94.9 million.
- SaaS ARR was $115 million, up 29% Y/Y.
- Non-GAAP EPS of $0.27 beat the consensus of $0.24.
- Non-GAAP gross margin expanded by 30 bps to 58.5%. Non-GAAP operating margin expanded by 180 bps to 14.9%.
- EXTR generated $70.6 million in operating cash flow and held $202.5 million in cash and equivalents.
- President and CEO Ed Meyercord stated: "We are raising our FY23 revenue growth outlook to the high-end of our 10-15% range and expect this momentum to continue into FY24 as the supply chain environment continues to improve."
- Outlook: EXTR sees Q3 revenue of $315 million - $325 million, above the consensus of $313.88 million.
- It sees Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.23 - $0.29 compared to the consensus of $0.26.
- EXTR anticipates FY23 revenue of $1.279 billion, above the consensus of $1.250 billion.
- CFO Transition: CFO Rémi Thomas resigned after accepting a position at a privately held software company. Thomas will remain with Extreme until February 16. The company has initiated a search for a CFO.
- Senior Vice President and head of Financial Planning & Analysis Cristina Tate will take over as interim CFO.
- Price Action: EXTR shares traded lower by 19.9% at $15.47 on the last check Wednesday.
