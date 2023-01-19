Major Wall Street indices closed in the red on Thursday after U.S. unemployment data showed the labor market continues to remain resilient, a factor considered to be crucial in driving the Federal Reserve’s future policies. The weekly jobless claims fell by 15,000 to 190,000 while continuing claims increased by 17,000 to 1.647 million, according to a Reuters report. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:

1. Tesla Inc TSLA: Shares of Tesla closed 1.25% lower on Thursday. Internal emails viewed by Bloomberg showed Chief Elon Musk oversaw the creation of a 2016 video that exaggerated the abilities of Tesla’s driver-assistance system Autopilot, while even dictating the opening text which claimed the company’s car drove itself, according to a report.

2. Netflix Inc NFLX: Shares of Netflix closed 3.23% lower on Thursday but gained 6.85% in extended trading. The company’s co-founder Reed Hastings has stepped down as the chief executive and will be serving as Executive Chairman, according to a statement. Co-CEO Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters will take over the reins, the statement said. Netflix also said that Q4 revenue, operating profit and membership growth exceeded its forecast as it finished with 231 million paid memberships and generated $32 billion of revenue.

3. Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL: Alphabet Inc’s Google is deferring a part of its employees' year-end bonuses as part of a transition to a new performance management system, it said on Thursday according to Reuters. Alphabet Inc Class A shares closed 2.12% higher while its Class C shares ended 2.32% higher.

4. Meta Platforms Inc META: Shares of Meta Platforms closed Thursday’s session 2.35% higher. The company’s WhatsApp subsidiary was fined 5.5 million euros ($5.95 million) on Thursday by Ireland's Data Privacy Commissioner, reported Reuters.

5. Nordstrom Inc JWN: Nordstrom shares closed 0.74% lower but lost 5.44% in extended trading. The company reduced its forecast of earnings per diluted share, excluding the impact of share repurchase activity, if any, to $1.33 to $1.53, compared with its prior outlook of $2.13 to $2.43.

