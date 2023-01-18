Dow Snaps 4-Session Rally, Volatility In Markets Declines

The Dow Jones dropped more than 1% on Tuesday following weak earnings results from The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS.

Morgan Stanley MS, however, reported better-than-expected earnings for the latest quarter on Tuesday.

The NY Empire State Manufacturing Index fell to -32.9 in January, recording the weakest reading since May 2020, compared to -11.2 in December.

The Dow snapped a four-day winning streak, while the Nasdaq recorded gains for the seventh consecutive session.

Major sectors on the S&P 500 closed on a mixed note, with materials and communication services stocks recording the biggest drop on Tuesday. However, information technology stocks traded higher by over 0.4% during the session.

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.14% to close at 11,557.19 on Tuesday, amid gains in shares of Tesla Inc TSLA.

The S&P 500 fell 0.20%, while the Dow Jones lost 1.14% to 33,910.85 in the previous session.

The Chicago Board Options Exchange's CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) fell 0.7% to 19.36 points on Tuesday.



What is CBOE Volatility Index?

The CBOE Volatility Index, popularly known as VIX, is a measure of the equity market's expectation of volatility based on S&P 500 index call and put options.

