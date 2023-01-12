by

Logitech International S.A. LOGI shared preliminary results ranges for the third quarter of FY23 ended on December 31, 2022.

shared preliminary results ranges for the third quarter of FY23 ended on December 31, 2022. Preliminary Q3 net sales ranges $1.26 billion - $1.27 billion, down 22% - 23% year-on-year in U.S. dollars, below the consensus of $1.39 billion.

The company expects non-GAAP gross margin of 37.8% - 37.9%.

Preliminary Q3 non-GAAP operating income is $198 million - $203 million, down 33% - 34% Y/Y, and non-GAAP operating margin is 15.7% - 16.0%.

"We are disappointed in these preliminary third-quarter results. They reflect challenging macroeconomic conditions, including a slowdown in sales to enterprise customers in the quarter. Based on the softer than expected third-quarter results and uncertainty in supply availability related to the current Covid outbreak in China, we are reducing our full-year outlook," CEO Bracken Darrell said.

Logitech reduced its constant currency sales growth outlook to (15)% - (13)%, down from the prior (8)% - (4)%, versus the consensus of $4.84 billion. Logitech slashed its non-operating income outlook to $550 million - $600 million, down from the previous $650 million - $750 million.

LOGI shares traded lower by 15.92% at $57.30 in the premarket on the last check Thursday. Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

