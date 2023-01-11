ñol

$1000 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth $2,400 Today

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 11, 2023 1:04 PM | 1 min read

T-Mobile US TMUS has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 11.58% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.83%. Currently, T-Mobile US has a market capitalization of $185.67 billion.

Buying $1000 In TMUS: If an investor had bought $1000 of TMUS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,369.70 today based on a price of $149.23 for TMUS at the time of writing.

T-Mobile US's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

