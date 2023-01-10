US Stocks Open Higher; Nasdaq Rises 50 Points

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 50 points on Tuesday.
The Dow traded up 0.27% to 33,609.44 while the NASDAQ rose 0.61% to 10,701.30. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.35% to 3,905.66.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Consumer discretionary shares gained by 0.7% on Tuesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY, up 24%, and Kura Sushi USA, Inc. KRUS, up 11%.
In trading on Tuesday, utilities shares fell by 0.8%.
Top Headline
Equities Trading UP
- Sotera Health Company SHC shares shot up 88% to $16.27 after the company announced its subsidiaries have reached agreements to settle the Ethylene Oxide cases pending against Sterigenics. Sterigenics will pay the company $408 million to settle the claims.
- Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. OSH got a boost, shooting 28% to $28.98 as CVS Health is reportedly exploring an acquisition of primary care center operator.
- DermTech, Inc. DMTK shares were also up, gaining 25% to $2.7285 after DermTech announced the foundational assay of its DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT) is recommended for coverage by TRICARE.
Equities Trading DOWN
- BioAtla, Inc. BCAB shares tumbled 47% to $4.1200 after the company provided clinical program updates and upcoming 2023 milestones.
- Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. RYAM were down 28% to $6.60. RBC Capital downgraded Rayonier Adv Materials from Outperform to Sector Perform and lowered the price target from $9 to $8.
- G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd GMVD was down, falling 19% to $3.56 after jumping 42% on Monday.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded up 0.5% to $74.98 while gold traded up 0.3% at $1,883.60.
Silver traded down 0.1% to $23.87 on Tuesday while copper rose 0.4% to $4.0420.
Euro zone
European shares were mostly lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 0.5%, London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.3% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index gained 0.1%. The German DAX declined 0.1%, French CAC 40 fell 0.5% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index fell 0.1%.
Industrial production in France increased 2% month-over-month in November following a revised 2.5% decline in October. Retail sales in the UK rose 6.5% from a year ago in December.
Asia Pacific Markets
Asian markets closed mixed on Tuesday, with the Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dropping 0.27%, and China’s Shanghai Composite Index falling 0.21%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.78%.
Economics
- The NFIB small business optimism index fell to a six-month low of 89.8 in December.
- Wholesale inventories increased by 1% from a month ago to $933.1 billion in November.
