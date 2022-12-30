US Stocks Open Lower; Dow Drops 250 Points

U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping around 250 points on Friday.

Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded down 0.75% to 32,971.43 while the NASDAQ fell 1.15% to 10,357.12. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.87% to 3,815.69.



Leading and Lagging Sectors



Energy shares gained by 0.2% on Friday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Borr Drilling Limited BORR, up 9%, and Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. NGS, up 4%.



In trading on Friday, communication services shares fell 1.3%.



Top Headline

The Chicago PMI rose to 44.9 points in December from 37.20 points in the prior month, which was the weakest reading since June 2020.

Equities Trading UP

Palisade Bio, Inc. PALI shares shot up 73% to $5.56. Palisade Bio announced $2.5 million registered direct offering and concurrent private placement priced above market under Nasdaq rules.

shares shot up 73% to $5.56. Palisade Bio announced $2.5 million registered direct offering and concurrent private placement priced above market under Nasdaq rules. Shares of Silo Pharma, Inc. SILO got a boost, shooting 55% to $5.30 after the company announced study results of SPU-21 for arthritis. The company said SPU-21 is effective in controlling arthritis progression.

got a boost, shooting 55% to $5.30 after the company announced study results of SPU-21 for arthritis. The company said SPU-21 is effective in controlling arthritis progression. F-star Therapeutics, Inc. FSTX shares were also up, gaining 41% to $5.76. F-Star Therapeutics shares traded lower on Thursday after the Committee on Foreign Investment issued an interim order preventing the closing of the pending merger with Invox Pharma.

Equities Trading DOWN

UP Fintech Holding Limited TIGR shares tumbled 25% to $3.5800 after the China Securities Regulatory Commission reported the companies have conducted illegal securities business.

shares tumbled 25% to $3.5800 after the China Securities Regulatory Commission reported the companies have conducted illegal securities business. Shares of Futu Holdings Limited FUTU were down 24% to $44.50. Tencent Holding backed Chinese online broker Futu Holdings unexpectedly deferred its Hong Kong listing less than a day before its anticipated debut on December 30.

were down 24% to $44.50. Tencent Holding backed Chinese online broker Futu Holdings unexpectedly deferred its Hong Kong listing less than a day before its anticipated debut on December 30. Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. HOTH was down, falling 23% to $8.23 after the company announced a $10 million private placement priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.



Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 1.1% to $79.24 while gold traded down 0.3% at $1,821.50.



Silver traded down 2% to $23.755 on Friday while copper fell 0.4% to $ 3.8070.





Euro zone



European shares were lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 0.9%, London’s FTSE 100 dropped 0.8% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index fell 0.7%. The German DAX dropped 1.1%, French CAC 40 fell 1% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index fell 0.9%.



Spanish current account surplus narrowed to EUR 2.7 billion in October, from EUR 3.5 billion in the year-ago month. The annual inflation rate in Spain eased to 5.8% in December from 6.8% a month ago. The Nationwide House Price Index in the UK rose by 2.8% year-over-year in December.



Asia Pacific Markets



Asian markets closed higher on Friday, with the Japan’s Nikkei rising 0.01%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 0.20%, while China’s Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.51%.



India's fiscal deficit increased to INR 9.78 trillion in April-November compared to INR 6.96 trillion in the year-ago period. Chinese current account surplus widened to $144.3 billion in the third quarter versus $82.6 billion surplus in the year-ago period.

Economics



COVID-19 Update

