Here's How Much $100 Invested In Inotiv 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Inotiv NOTV has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 7.55% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.87%. Currently, Inotiv has a market capitalization of $126.44 million.

Buying $100 In NOTV: If an investor had bought $100 of NOTV stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $200.04 today based on a price of $4.94 for NOTV at the time of writing.

Inotiv's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

