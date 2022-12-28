Cal-Maine Foods, Kala Pharmaceuticals And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With US stock futures trading slightly higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. CALM to post quarterly earnings at $4.24 per share on revenue of $797.80 million after the closing bell. Cal-Maine Foods shares gained 0.3% to $64.00 in after-hours trading.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KALA shares rose sharply in after-hours trading after the company announced FDA acceptance of a IND application for its KPI-012 for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defect. Kala Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 37.8% to $5.40 in the after-hours trading session.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd NISN is expected to release its unaudited financial results for the first half of 2022 before the opening bell on December 28, 2022. Nisun International Enterprise Development shares gained 4.1% to $0.64 in after-hours trading.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. JNCE shares jumped in extended trading after Gilead Sciences announced plans to acquire all remaining rights to the company's Immunotherapy GS-1811, an anti-CCR8 antibody, for $67 million. Jounce Therapeutics shares climbed 85.8% to $1.37 in the after-hours trading session.

Minerva Surgical, Inc. UTRS reported a $30 million private placement of common stock led by Accelmed Partners. Minerva Surgical shares jumped 28.6% to $0.2089 in the after-hours trading session.

