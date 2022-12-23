Here's How Much $100 Invested In Viking Therapeutics 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Viking Therapeutics VKTX has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 7.69% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.12%. Currently, Viking Therapeutics has a market capitalization of $641.88 million.

Buying $100 In VKTX: If an investor had bought $100 of VKTX stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $202.17 today based on a price of $8.37 for VKTX at the time of writing.

Viking Therapeutics's Performance Over Last 5 Years

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.