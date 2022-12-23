Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Alphabet Stock In The Last 15 Years

Alphabet GOOGL has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 4.92% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 11.49%. Currently, Alphabet has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion.

Buying $1000 In GOOGL: If an investor had bought $1000 of GOOGL stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $5,030.92 today based on a price of $88.45 for GOOGL at the time of writing.

Alphabet's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.