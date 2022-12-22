ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Market Volatility Drops Further Following Rebound In US Consumer Confidence

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
December 22, 2022 4:59 AM | 1 min read

US stocks recorded sharp gains on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 500 points after data released Wednesday showed improvement in consumer confidence index.

Stronger-than-expected earnings reports from Nike NKE and FedEx Corp FDX also lifted overall market sentiment.

On Tuesday, the Bank of Japan widened its yield cap on its long-term bonds, which resulted in the yen recording its biggest one-day surge against the US dollar in 24 years.

All the major sectors on the S&P 500 closed on a positive note, with energy and industrials stocks recording the biggest surge on Wednesday.

The Nasdaq 100 jumped 1.48% to close at 11,235.88 on Wednesday, amid gains in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Apple Inc AAPL. The S&P 500 rose 1.49%, while the Dow Jones gained 1.60% to 33,376.48 in the previous session.

The Chicago Board Options Exchange's CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) fell 6.6% to 20.07 points on Wednesday.

What is CBOE Volatility Index?

The CBOE Volatility Index, popularly known as VIX, is a measure of the equity market's expectation of volatility based on S&P 500 index call and put options.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CBOE Volatility IndexEarningsNewsPre-Market OutlookMarketsTrading Ideas