Darden Restaurants Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations

reported second-quarter FY23 sales growth of 9.4% year-on-year to $2.49 billion, beating the consensus of $2.42 billion. Same-restaurant sales for the quarter increased 7.3%. Darden clocked an operating margin of 9.4%, and the operating income fell 3.9% Y/Y to $233.2 million.

EPS of $1.52 beat the consensus of $1.43.

Darden generated an operating cash flow of $635.6 million for six months. It held $240.7 million in cash and equivalents as of Nov. 27, 2022.

Darden's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.21 per share on the common stock, payable on Feb. 1, 2023, to shareholders of record on Jan. 10, 2023.

As of Q2-end, the company had approximately $811 million remaining under the current $1 billion repurchase authorization.

Darden sees FY23 sales of $10.3 billion - $10.45 billion (prior view $10.2 billion - $10.4 billion) versus the consensus of $10.31 billion. It expects FY23 EPS of $7.60-$8.00 (prior view $7.40-$8.00) versus the consensus of $7.71.

The restaurant chain expects same-restaurant sales growth of 5%-6.5% (previous view 4%-6%) with 55 to 60 new restaurant openings.

: Darden's Clear Visibility & Realistic Margin View Prompt This Analyst To Upgrade Stock & Hike Price Target By 19% Price Action: DRI shares are trading lower by 0.43% at $142.25 in premarket on the last check Friday.

DRI shares are trading lower by 0.43% at $142.25 in premarket on the last check Friday. Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

