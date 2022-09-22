ñol

Darden Restaurants Reports Q1 Revenue Below Street View; Backs FY23 Outlook

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 22, 2022 9:12 AM | 1 min read
Darden Restaurants Reports Q1 Revenue Below Street View; Backs FY23 Outlook
  • Darden Restaurants Inc DRI reported first-quarter FY23 sales growth of 6.1% year-on-year to $2.45 billion, missing the consensus of $2.47 billion.
  • Same-restaurant sales for the quarter increased 4.2%.
  • Darden clocked an operating margin of 10%, and the operating income fell 13% Y/Y to $244.2 million.
  • EPS of $1.56 was in-line with the consensus.
  • Darden generated an operating cash flow of $427.8 million for the quarter. It held $435.9 million in cash and equivalents as of August 28, 2022.
  • Also ReadWhy Darden Restaurants Options Suggest Further Downside Ahead
  • Darden's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.21 per share on the common stock, payable on November 1, 2022, to shareholders of record on October 10, 2022.
  • As of the end of Q1, the company had approximately $912 million remaining under the current $1 billion repurchase authorization.
  • Guidance, reaffirmed: Darden sees FY23 sales of $10.2 billion - $10.4 billion versus the consensus of $10.29 billion. 
  • It expects FY23 EPS of $7.40-$8.00 versus the consensus of $7.70.
  • The restaurant chain expects same-restaurant sales growth of 4%-6% with 55 to 60 new restaurant openings.
  • Price Action: DRI shares are trading lower by 3.07% at $127.25 in premarket on the last check Thursday.

