Darden Restaurants Reports Q1 Revenue Below Street View; Backs FY23 Outlook

Darden Restaurants Inc DRI reported first-quarter FY23 sales growth of 6.1% year-on-year to $2.45 billion, missing the consensus of $2.47 billion.

Darden clocked an operating margin of 10%, and the operating income fell 13% Y/Y to $244.2 million.

EPS of $1.56 was in-line with the consensus.

Darden generated an operating cash flow of $427.8 million for the quarter. It held $435.9 million in cash and equivalents as of August 28, 2022.

Also Read : Why Darden Restaurants Options Suggest Further Downside Ahead

As of the end of Q1, the company had approximately $912 million remaining under the current $1 billion repurchase authorization.

Guidance, reaffirmed : Darden sees FY23 sales of $10.2 billion - $10.4 billion versus the consensus of $10.29 billion.

The restaurant chain expects same-restaurant sales growth of 4%-6% with 55 to 60 new restaurant openings.

Price Action: DRI shares are trading lower by 3.07% at $127.25 in premarket on the last check Thursday.

