Campbell Soup, United Natural Foods And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With US stock futures trading slightly higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Campbell Soup Company CPB to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $2.45 billion before the opening bell. Campbell Soup shares gained 1.1% to $53.55 in after-hours trading.

Stitch Fix Inc SFIX reported worse-than-expected financial results for its fiscal first quarter and issued weak revenue forecast. Stitch Fix shares dropped 1.4% to $3.62 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting United Natural Foods, Inc. UNFI to have earned $1.15 per share on revenue of $7.47 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. United Natural Foods shares rose 0.2% to $45.69 in the after-hours trading session.

Casey's General Stores, Inc. CASY reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter. Casey's shares gained 0.1% to $230.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect GameStop Corp. GME to post a quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion before the opening bell. GameStop shares gained 1.5% to $23.74 in after-hours trading.

