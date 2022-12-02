Earnings Scheduled For December 2, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Cracker Barrel Old CBRL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $835.72 million.

• Jianpu Technology JT is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Genesco GCO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $590.23 million.

• SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF CWB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $283.11 million.

• EHang Holdings EH is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $2.72 million.

• Kirkland's KIRK is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $134.26 million.

