NVIDIA To $200? These Analysts Revise Price Targets On The Chip Maker Following Q3 Results

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA posted weaker-than-expected . earnings for its third quarter, but topped sales expectations.

Nvidia reported third-quarter revenue of $5.93 billion, down 17% year-over-year. The revenue total beat a Street estimate of $5.77 billion. The company reported earnings per share of 58 cents in the quarter, down 50% year-over-year. Earnings per share missed a Street estimate of 69 cents per share.

NVIDIA said it sees Q4 revenue of $6 billion, plus or minus 2%. The Street estimate is $6.09 billion.

NVIDIA shares gained 0.7% to $160.25 in pre-market trading.

