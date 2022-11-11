Doximity, Beazer Homes And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Doximity, Inc. DOCS posted better-than-expected earnings and sales results for its second quarter. The company said it sees Q3 sales of $110.7 million to $111.7 million. Doximity shares jumped 17.7% to $30.99 in the after-hours trading session.

Compass, Inc. COMP posted a wider-than-expected loss for its third quarter, while sales topped estimates. Compass shares dropped 7.4% to $2.25 in the after-hours trading session.

posted a wider-than-expected loss for its third quarter, while sales topped estimates. Compass shares dropped 7.4% to $2.25 in the after-hours trading session. Wall Street expects Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. AQN to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $594.76 million before the opening bell. Algonquin Power & Utilities shares gained 1.7% to $11.70 in after-hours trading.

