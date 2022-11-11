ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Fintech
News
Podcast
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Future of Crypto
Cannabis
Cannabis Conference
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Premium
My Stocks
Tools
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Doximity, Beazer Homes And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
November 11, 2022 4:05 AM | 1 min read
Doximity, Beazer Homes And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Doximity, Inc. DOCS posted better-than-expected earnings and sales results for its second quarter. The company said it sees Q3 sales of $110.7 million to $111.7 million. Doximity shares jumped 17.7% to $30.99 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Compass, Inc. COMP posted a wider-than-expected loss for its third quarter, while sales topped estimates. Compass shares dropped 7.4% to $2.25 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Wall Street expects Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. AQN to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $594.76 million before the opening bell. Algonquin Power & Utilities shares gained 1.7% to $11.70 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

  • Beazer Homes USA, Inc. BZH reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Thursday. Beazer Homes shares gained 2.1% to $12.79 in after-hours trading.
  • Steel Dynamics, Inc. STLD reported an additional $1.5 billion share repurchase authorization. The company's board also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share. Steel Dynamics shares gained 0.7% to $97.00 in the after-hours trading session.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Stocks To WatchStocks to WatchEarningsNewsPenny StocksSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsTrading Ideas