FedEx Sees Current-Quarter Volumes In US Below Projections: Report

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 9, 2022 5:44 AM | 1 min read
FedEx Sees Current-Quarter Volumes In US Below Projections: Report
  • FedEx Corp FDX said its second-quarter package volumes in the U.S. seem to be below its projections.
  • Delivery firms like FedEx and United Parcel Service Inc UPS experienced a spike in e-commerce volumes during the COVID-19 pandemic, Reuters reported.
  • As the pandemic faded and as business and social restrictions lifted, the companies are left with excess delivery capacity as demand plunged.
  • "In the U.S., you're seeing again, as anticipated, a bit of a reset from the e-commerce boom and the volume surges that accompany that," the report quoted FDX CFO Michael Lenz.
  • "We projected to have lower volume in our fiscal first and second quarter already. It just came in lower than our initial projections were," he added.
  • In its Q1 report, FedEx outlined its cost-cut plan as demand trends reversed faster than expected.
  • The company proposed cost cuts of up to $2.7 billion after taking a hit in its Q1 profit.
  • The delivery giant also said it is scaling back on vendor headcount and has suspended many projects along with limiting flights to increase profitability.
  • Price Action: FDX shares closed higher by 0.19% at $159.54 on Tuesday.
  • Photo Via Company

