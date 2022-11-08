ñol

Disney, Expeditors International And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
November 8, 2022 4:02 AM | 1 min read
With US stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. EXPD to report quarterly earnings at $1.95 per share on revenue of $4.29 billion before the opening bell. Expeditors International shares slipped 0.6% to $95.15 in after-hours trading.
  • Activision Blizzard, Inc. ATVI reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter. Net bookings were $1.83 billion in the third quarter for Activision Blizzard. Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick said, “We continue to expect that our transaction will close in Microsoft’s current fiscal year ending June 2023.” Activision shares rose 0.5% to $71.46 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY to have earned $2.46 per share on revenue of $9.50 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Occidental Petroleum shares gained 0.2% to $76.10 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

  • Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. TTWO reported worse-than-expected Q2 results and issued weak FY23 guidance. Take-Two shares dipped 16.5% to $90.55 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect The Walt Disney Company DIS to post quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $21.25 billion after the closing bell. Disney shares rose 0.2% to $100.65 in after-hours trading.

