Palantir, Take-Two, Warner Music: Earnings, Lawsuit Verdict And More Drive After-Hours Trading

Major Wall Street indices closed in the green on Monday as the focus shifted to the U.S. midterm elections, which will decide which party will control Congress and therefore, spending.

Investors and traders are also awaiting this week’s inflation data release. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that witnessed movement in extended trading on Monday.

1. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc TTWO: Shares of the video game holding company fell over 16% in after-hours trading on Monday after it reduced its net bookings forecast for fiscal 2023. The company said it expects net bookings of $5.4 to $5.5 billion in fiscal 2023. “Our reduced forecast reflects shifts in our pipeline, fluctuations in FX rates, and a more cautious view of the current macroeconomic backdrop, particularly in mobile,” it said in a statement.

Also Read: Investing For Beginners

2. Solaredge Technologies Inc SEDG: Shares of the solar inverter developer rose over 10% in extended trading after it announced a record third-quarter revenue of $836.7 million, up 59% from $526.4 million in the same quarter last year. For the fourth quarter, the company has guided revenues to be within the range of $855 million to $885 million.

3. Warner Music Group Corp WMG: Shares of Warner Music Group rose over 5% in extended trading on Monday after the company along with Universal Music Group UMGNF and Sony Music Entertainment won a $46.8 million willful copyright infringement verdict against internet service provider Grande Communications, according to a statement released by Stein Mitchell.

4. AmerisourceBergen Corp. ABC: Shares of the drug wholesale company fell over 4% in extended trading after its top holder Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. WBA offered to sell 10 million of its remaining shares, according to Bloomberg.

5. Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR: Shares of the software company rose close to 1% in extended trading after the company reported a 22% jump in its third-quarter revenue at $478 million. For the full year, the company reaffirmed its revenue guidance of $1.9-1.902 billion despite a negative $6 million currency impact since its prior quarter's guidance.

Read Next: Lyft Q3 Earnings Highlights: Record Revenue, Guidance Disappoints, Why Shares Are Falling