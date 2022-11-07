Activision, Take-Two And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With US stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Activision Blizzard, Inc. ATVI to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $1.69 billion before the opening bell. Activision shares slipped 0.1% to $71.95 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. TTWO to have earned $1.37 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Take-Two Interactive shares gained 0.2% to $108.73 in after-hours trading.

Energy Fuels Inc. UUUU posted a Q3 loss of $0.06 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.05 per share. Its sales climbed to $2.93 million from $715,000. Energy Fuels shares fell 0.4% to $6.88 in the after-hours trading session.

