ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Fintech
News
Podcast
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Future of Crypto
Cannabis
Cannabis Conference
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Premium
My Stocks
Tools
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Activision, Take-Two And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
November 7, 2022 4:20 AM | 1 min read
Activision, Take-Two And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With US stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Activision Blizzard, Inc. ATVI to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $1.69 billion before the opening bell. Activision shares slipped 0.1% to $71.95 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. TTWO to have earned $1.37 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Take-Two Interactive shares gained 0.2% to $108.73 in after-hours trading.
  • Energy Fuels Inc. UUUU posted a Q3 loss of $0.06 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.05 per share. Its sales climbed to $2.93 million from $715,000. Energy Fuels shares fell 0.4% to $6.88 in the after-hours trading session.

Check out our premarket coverage here

  • After the markets close, The Mosaic Company MOS is projected to post quarterly earnings at $3.42 per share on revenue of $5.76 billion. Mosaic shares gained 0.2% to $49.39 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect HF Sinclair Corporation DINO to post quarterly earnings at $4.12 per share on revenue of $8.28 billion before the opening bell. HF Sinclair shares rose 0.1% to $63.11 in after-hours trading.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Stocks To WatchStocks to WatchEarningsNewsSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsTrading Ideas