Gates Industrial Corp: Q3 Earnings Insights

Gates Industrial Corp GTES reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
Gates Industrial Corp reported in-line EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.31.
Revenue was down $1.70 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 3.07% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Gates Industrial Corp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.26
|0.22
|0.21
|0.31
|EPS Actual
|0.32
|0.26
|0.31
|0.31
|Revenue Estimate
|912.06M
|871.17M
|821.59M
|854.21M
|Revenue Actual
|906.80M
|893.40M
|815.60M
|862.40M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Gates Industrial Corp management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $1.07 and $1.15 per share.
