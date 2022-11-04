Hershey: Q3 Earnings Insights

Hershey HSY reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Hershey beat estimated earnings by 3.33%, reporting an EPS of $2.17 versus an estimate of $2.1.
Revenue was up $368.20 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 1.65% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Hershey's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.68
|2.10
|1.61
|1.99
|EPS Actual
|1.80
|2.53
|1.69
|2.10
|Revenue Estimate
|2.22B
|2.48B
|2.26B
|2.30B
|Revenue Actual
|2.37B
|2.67B
|2.33B
|2.36B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Hershey management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $8.2 and $8.27 per share.
