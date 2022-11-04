Magna International: Q3 Earnings Insights

Magna International MGA reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 05:00 AM.

Earnings

Magna International missed estimated earnings by 32.7%, reporting an EPS of $1.07 versus an estimate of $1.59.

Revenue was up $1.35 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.76 which was followed by a 0.06% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Magna International's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 1.59 1.59 1.59 1.59 EPS Actual 0.83 1.28 1.30 0.56 Revenue Estimate 9.31B 9.31B 9.31B 9.31B Revenue Actual 9.36B 9.64B 9.11B 7.92B

