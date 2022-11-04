Magna International: Q3 Earnings Insights

Magna International MGA reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 05:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Magna International missed estimated earnings by 32.7%, reporting an EPS of $1.07 versus an estimate of $1.59.
Revenue was up $1.35 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.76 which was followed by a 0.06% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Magna International's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.59
|1.59
|1.59
|1.59
|EPS Actual
|0.83
|1.28
|1.30
|0.56
|Revenue Estimate
|9.31B
|9.31B
|9.31B
|9.31B
|Revenue Actual
|9.36B
|9.64B
|9.11B
|7.92B
To track all earnings releases for Magna International visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.