Recap: MISTRAS Group Q3 Earnings

MISTRAS Group MG reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

MISTRAS Group missed estimated earnings by 27.27%, reporting an EPS of $0.16 versus an estimate of $0.22.

Revenue was up $3.91 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 0.93% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MISTRAS Group's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.22 0.21 -0.1 0.08 0.20 EPS Actual 0.16 0.15 -0.2 0.04 0.12 Revenue Estimate 187.50M 183.16M 159.58M 161.66M 170.11M Revenue Actual 178.46M 179.03M 161.66M 171.16M 174.56M

To track all earnings releases for MISTRAS Group visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.