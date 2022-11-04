Recap: MISTRAS Group Q3 Earnings

MISTRAS Group MG reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 04:01 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
MISTRAS Group missed estimated earnings by 27.27%, reporting an EPS of $0.16 versus an estimate of $0.22.
Revenue was up $3.91 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 0.93% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at MISTRAS Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.22
|0.21
|-0.1
|0.08
|0.20
|EPS Actual
|0.16
|0.15
|-0.2
|0.04
|0.12
|Revenue Estimate
|187.50M
|183.16M
|159.58M
|161.66M
|170.11M
|Revenue Actual
|178.46M
|179.03M
|161.66M
|171.16M
|174.56M
To track all earnings releases for MISTRAS Group visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarnings