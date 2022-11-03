US Stocks Open Lower; Nasdaq Drops 100 Points

U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 100 points on Thursday. The Federal Reserve, on Wednesday, raised interest rates by 75 bps.

The Dow traded down 0.50% to 31,986.53 while the NASDAQ fell 0.97% to 10,423.12. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.75% to 3,731.37.



Leading and Lagging Sectors



Industrials shares gained 0.6% on Wednesday. Leading the sector was strength from Sunrun Inc. RUN and Tecnoglass Inc. TGLS.



In trading on Wednesday, information technology shares tumbled by 1.9%.



Top Headline

US initial jobless claims declined by 1,000 to 217,000 in the week ending October 29th, compared to market estimates of 220,000.



Equities Trading UP

NerdWallet, Inc. NRDS shares shot up 36% to $13.48 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.

Shares of Veracyte, Inc. VCYT got a boost, shooting 24% to $24.18 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also raised its FY22 sales gudiance above analyst estimates.

Provention Bio, Inc. PRVB shares were also up, gaining 25% to $8.32 after reporting a narrower-than-expected Q3 loss.

Equities Trading DOWN

Vapotherm, Inc. VAPO shares tumbled 41% to $1.25 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results.

Shares of Lincoln National Corporation LNC were down 31% to $35.93 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. SRGA was down, falling 30% to $2.13 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results and lowered its FY22 sales guidance below analyst estimates.



Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 2.5% to $87.73 while gold traded down 1.6% at $1,624.20.



Silver traded down 1.9% to $19.225 on Thursday while copper fell 2.1% to $3.3950.



Euro zone



European shares were mostly lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 declined 1.4%, London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.1% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index fell 1.7%. The German DAX fell 1.3%, French CAC 40 fell 0.9% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index fell 1.1%.

The S&P Global/CIPS UK services PMI rose to 48.8 in October versus a preliminary reading of 47.5. The Bank of England raised interest rates by 75 bps to 3% at its November meeting.



Asia Pacific Markets



Asian markets closed lower on Thursday, with the Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index falling 3.08% and China’s Shanghai Composite Index dropping 0.10%.

The S&P Global India services PMI rose to 55.1 in October versus September's six-month low level of 54.3, while Caixin China general services PMI fell to 48.4 in October from 49.3 in the previous month. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority increased the base rate by 75 basis points to 4.25%. The S&P Global Hong Kong PMI climbed to 49.3 in October compared to 48.0 in the prior month. Australian trade surplus rose to a three-month high of AUD 12.44 billion in September compared to a revised AUD 8.66 billion a month ago.



Economics

US-based employers announced 33,843 job cuts during the month of October.

Non-farm labor productivity in the US rose by an annualized 0.3% in the third quarter, while unit labor costs in the US nonfarm business sector climbed by 3.5%.

The US trade gap increased to a three-month high of $73.3 billion in September versus a revised $65.7 billion gap in August.

The S&P Global services PMI rose to 47.8 in October versus a preliminary reading of 46.6.

The ISM services PMI declined to 54.4 in October from 56.7 in the previous month.

US factory orders increased by 0.3% in September.



COVID-19 Update

