Recap: Euronav Q3 Earnings

Euronav EURN reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 05:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Euronav posted an EPS of $0.08.

Revenue was up $124.39 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.42 which was followed by a 1.05% increase in the share price the next day.

