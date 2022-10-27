Overstock Clocks 33% Revenue Decline In Q3

by

reported a third-quarter FY22 sales decline of 33% year-on-year to $460.28 million, missing the consensus of $479.46 million. Active customers decreased 33% Y/Y to 5.8 million. Orders delivered fell 41% Y/Y to 1.9 million, and the average order value gained 13% Y/Y to $243.

Adjusted EPS of $0.13 beat the analyst consensus of $0.12.

Gross profit fell 31.4% Y/Y to $107.5 million, with a gross profit margin of 23.3%.

Operating margin was 1.2%, and operating income for the quarter declined over 95% to $5.7 million.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased to $14.8 million from $36.1 million last year.

The company held $427.5 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2022. Cash provided by operating activities for nine months amounted to $17.6 million.

Price Action: OSTK shares are trading lower by 3.39% at $24.76 on the last check Thursday.

