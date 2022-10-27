Recap: ASE Technology Holding Co Q3 Earnings

ASE Technology Holding Co ASX reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 02:45 AM.
Earnings
ASE Technology Holding Co beat estimated earnings by 8.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.26 versus an estimate of $0.24.
Revenue was up $858.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 0.17% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at ASE Technology Holding Co's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.200
|0.17
|0.230
|0.20
|EPS Actual
|0.247
|0.21
|0.504
|0.23
|Revenue Estimate
|5.08B
|4.97B
|5.95B
|5.41B
|Revenue Actual
|5.46B
|5.16B
|6.23B
|5.41B
