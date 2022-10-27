Recap: ASE Technology Holding Co Q3 Earnings

ASE Technology Holding Co ASX reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 02:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

ASE Technology Holding Co beat estimated earnings by 8.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.26 versus an estimate of $0.24.

Revenue was up $858.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 0.17% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at ASE Technology Holding Co's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.200 0.17 0.230 0.20 EPS Actual 0.247 0.21 0.504 0.23 Revenue Estimate 5.08B 4.97B 5.95B 5.41B Revenue Actual 5.46B 5.16B 6.23B 5.41B

To track all earnings releases for ASE Technology Holding Co visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.