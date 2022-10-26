Microsoft To $365? These Analysts Slash Price Targets On Microsoft Following Q1 Results

Microsoft Corporation MSFT posted better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter.

Microsoft reported first-quarter revenue of $50.1 billion, up 11% year-over-year. The total beat an estimate of $49.8 billion from analysts.The company reported earnings of $2.35, which beat estimates of $2.32 from analysts. Revenue for the Microsoft Cloud segment was $25.7 billion in the first quarter, up 24%% year-over-year.

Microsoft shares dropped 6.8% to $233.52 in pre-market trading.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Microsoft following the release of quarterly results.