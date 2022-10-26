ñol

Microsoft To $365? These Analysts Slash Price Targets On Microsoft Following Q1 Results

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
October 26, 2022 8:48 AM | 2 min read
Microsoft To $365? These Analysts Slash Price Targets On Microsoft Following Q1 Results

Microsoft Corporation MSFT posted better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter.

Microsoft reported first-quarter revenue of $50.1 billion, up 11% year-over-year. The total beat an estimate of $49.8 billion from analysts.The company reported earnings of $2.35, which beat estimates of $2.32 from analysts. Revenue for the Microsoft Cloud segment was $25.7 billion in the first quarter, up 24%% year-over-year.

Microsoft shares dropped 6.8% to $233.52 in pre-market trading.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Microsoft following the release of quarterly results.

  • Piper Sandler cut price target on the stock from $275 to $265. Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin maintained an Overweight rating on the stock.
  • Jefferies lowered Microsoft price target from $275 to $270. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill maintained the stock with a Buy.
  • Barclays reduced the price target on Microsoft from $310 to $296. Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow maintained an Overweight rating on the stock.
  • JP Morgan cut price target on Microsoft from $305 to $275. JP Morgan analyst Mark Murphy maintained the stock with an Overweight.
  • Credit Suisse lowered the price target on Microsoft from $400 to $365. Credit Suisse analyst Phil Winslow maintained the stock with an Outperform.
  • Deutsche Bank cut the price target on Microsoft from $315 to $275. Deutsche Bank analyst Brad Zelnick maintained the stock with a Buy.
  • Mizuho lowered the price target on Microsoft from $320 to $305. Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz maintained a Buy rating on the stock.
  • Morgan Stanley reduced Microsoft price target from $325 to $307. Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss an Overweight rating on the stock.
  • Raymond James cut Microsoft price target from $300 to $280. Raymond James analyst Andrew Marok maintained the stock with an Outperform rating.
  • Stifel lowered price target on Microsoft from $300 to $290. Stifel analyst Brad Reback maintained the stock with a Buy.
  • Cowen & Co. cut price target on Microsoft from $310 to $285. Cowen & Co. analyst J. Derrick Wood maintained an Outperform rating on the stock.
  • Wells Fargo cut price target on Microsoft from $315 to $300. Wells Fargo analyst Michael Turrin maintained the stock with an Overweight.
  • RBC Capital cut Microsoft price target from $380 to $310. RBC Capital analyst Rishi Jaluria maintained the stock with an Outperform.

