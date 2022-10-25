First Financial: Q3 Earnings Insights

First Financial THFF reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 10:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
First Financial beat estimated earnings by 11.11%, reporting an EPS of $1.5 versus an estimate of $1.35.
Revenue was up $8.12 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18 which was followed by a 0.71% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at First Financial's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.09
|1.01
|1.10
|1.17
|EPS Actual
|1.27
|1.67
|0.99
|1.24
|Revenue Estimate
|49.38M
|47.08M
|47.80M
|46.83M
|Revenue Actual
|50.74M
|51.55M
|47.60M
|47.12M
To track all earnings releases for First Financial visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.