First Financial: Q3 Earnings Insights

First Financial THFF reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 10:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

First Financial beat estimated earnings by 11.11%, reporting an EPS of $1.5 versus an estimate of $1.35.

Revenue was up $8.12 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18 which was followed by a 0.71% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at First Financial's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 1.09 1.01 1.10 1.17 EPS Actual 1.27 1.67 0.99 1.24 Revenue Estimate 49.38M 47.08M 47.80M 46.83M Revenue Actual 50.74M 51.55M 47.60M 47.12M

To track all earnings releases for First Financial visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.