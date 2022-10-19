ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

$1000 Invested In This Stock 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth $5,500 Today

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 19, 2022 2:44 PM | 1 min read
$1000 Invested In This Stock 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth $5,500 Today

Walt Disney DIS has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.78% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 9.1%. Currently, Walt Disney has a market capitalization of $180.78 billion.

Buying $1000 In DIS: If an investor had bought $1000 of DIS stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $5,515.02 today based on a price of $99.16 for DIS at the time of writing.

Walt Disney's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-PODEarningsNewsDividends