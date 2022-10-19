$1000 Invested In This Stock 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth $5,500 Today

Walt Disney DIS has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.78% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 9.1%. Currently, Walt Disney has a market capitalization of $180.78 billion.

Buying $1000 In DIS: If an investor had bought $1000 of DIS stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $5,515.02 today based on a price of $99.16 for DIS at the time of writing.

Walt Disney's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

