Recap: ASML Holding Q3 Earnings

ASML Holding ASML reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 01:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

ASML Holding beat estimated earnings by 7.73%, reporting an EPS of $4.32 versus an estimate of $4.01.

Revenue was down $356.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 5.41% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at ASML Holding's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 3.81 1.80 4.28 4.79 EPS Actual 3.77 1.94 5.01 5.02 Revenue Estimate 5.59B 3.88B 5.84B 6.30B Revenue Actual 5.79B 3.97B 5.70B 6.18B

