ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Recap: United Airlines Holdings Q3 Earnings

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 18, 2022 4:50 PM | 1 min read
Recap: United Airlines Holdings Q3 Earnings

United Airlines Holdings UAL reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 05:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

United Airlines Holdings beat estimated earnings by 23.79%, reporting an EPS of $2.81 versus an estimate of $2.27.

Revenue was up $5.13 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.51 which was followed by a 10.17% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at United Airlines Holdings's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 1.94 -4.21 -2.08 -1.63
EPS Actual 1.43 -4.24 -1.60 -1.02
Revenue Estimate 12.17B 7.68B 7.99B 7.64B
Revenue Actual 12.11B 7.57B 8.19B 7.75B

To track all earnings releases for United Airlines Holdings visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarnings