Recap: United Airlines Holdings Q3 Earnings

United Airlines Holdings UAL reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 05:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

United Airlines Holdings beat estimated earnings by 23.79%, reporting an EPS of $2.81 versus an estimate of $2.27.

Revenue was up $5.13 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.51 which was followed by a 10.17% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at United Airlines Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 1.94 -4.21 -2.08 -1.63 EPS Actual 1.43 -4.24 -1.60 -1.02 Revenue Estimate 12.17B 7.68B 7.99B 7.64B Revenue Actual 12.11B 7.57B 8.19B 7.75B

