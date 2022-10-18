Recap: United Airlines Holdings Q3 Earnings

United Airlines Holdings UAL reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 05:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
United Airlines Holdings beat estimated earnings by 23.79%, reporting an EPS of $2.81 versus an estimate of $2.27.
Revenue was up $5.13 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.51 which was followed by a 10.17% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at United Airlines Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.94
|-4.21
|-2.08
|-1.63
|EPS Actual
|1.43
|-4.24
|-1.60
|-1.02
|Revenue Estimate
|12.17B
|7.68B
|7.99B
|7.64B
|Revenue Actual
|12.11B
|7.57B
|8.19B
|7.75B
