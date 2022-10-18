Recap: Netflix Q3 Earnings

Netflix NFLX reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Netflix beat estimated earnings by 45.54%, reporting an EPS of $3.1 versus an estimate of $2.13.
Revenue was up $443.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.24 which was followed by a 7.35% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Netflix's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.96
|2.90
|0.82
|2.56
|EPS Actual
|3.20
|3.53
|1.33
|3.19
|Revenue Estimate
|8.04B
|7.93B
|7.71B
|7.48B
|Revenue Actual
|7.97B
|7.87B
|7.71B
|7.48B
To track all earnings releases for Netflix visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarnings