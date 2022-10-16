Paul Tudor Jones Trades These 2 Equity REITs

Tudor Investment Corporation CEO Paul Tudor Jones, who founded the company in 1980, is also known for his prediction of Black Monday and for starting the Robin Hood Foundation.

On CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Jones mentioned the U.S. economy is likely headed for a recession, although depending how the Russia-Ukraine War shakes out, the market could see a rally.

"Powell's already talked about pain. I take that as a metaphor for recession. And if we go into recession, that has really negative consequences for a variety of assets," Jones said on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”

Learn more about two equity real estate investment trust (REITs) Jones trades.

Lamar Advertising Co LAMR is offering a dividend yield of 5.66% or $4.80 per share annually, using quarterly payments, with a decent track record of increasing its dividends for two consecutive years.

Lamar Advertising is an outdoor advertising company organized as an equity real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Lamar's core revenue-generating activity is leasing space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates and airport terminals through short-term agreements.

Lamar reported net revenues of $517.9 million for the second quarter of 2022 versus $445.1 million for the second quarter of 2021, a 16.4% increase. Meanwhile, funds from operations (FFO), was $197.6 million versus $176.2 million for the same period in 2021, an increase of 12.1%.

Crown Castle Inc. CCI is offering a dividend yield of 4.59% or $5.88 per share annually, through quarterly payments, with a strong track record of increasing its dividends for seven consecutive years.

Crown Castle's portfolio consists of more than 40,000 cell towers, approximately 115,000 on-air or under-contract small cell nodes and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber giving the firm a presence in every major U.S. market.

"We delivered another solid quarter of growth in the second quarter and once again increased our operating expectations for the full year 2022," stated Jay Brown, Crown Castle’s CEO.

Crown Castle expects its fiscal 2022 revenues from site rentals to be in the range of between $6.24 billion to $6.29 billion, with its adjusted EBITDA to be between $4.33 billion to $4.37 billion.

Photo: Bret Hartman/TED via Flickr Creative Commons