JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
October 14, 2022 4:01 AM | 1 min read
JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With US stock futures trading slightly higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Morgan Stanley MS to report quarterly earnings at $29.58 per share on revenue of $266.82 billion before the opening bell. Morgan Stanley shares slipped 0.2% to $79.16 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM to have earned $2.88 per share on revenue of $32.03 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. JPMorgan shares fell 0.3% to $109.07 in the after-hours trading session.
  • McDonald's Corporation MCD boosted its quarterly cash dividend by 10% from $1.38 per share to $1.52 per share. McDonald's shares slipped 0.2% to $246.31 in the after-hours trading session.

  • Before the opening bell, Wells Fargo & Company WFC is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $18.77 billion. Wells Fargo shares rose 0.8% to $42.70 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect Citigroup Inc. C to post quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $18.26 billion before the opening bell. Citigroup shares rose 1.3% to $43.50 in after-hours trading.
