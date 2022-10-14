JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With US stock futures trading slightly higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

to have earned $2.88 per share on revenue of $32.03 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. JPMorgan shares fell 0.3% to $109.07 in the after-hours trading session. McDonald's Corporation MCD boosted its quarterly cash dividend by 10% from $1.38 per share to $1.52 per share. McDonald's shares slipped 0.2% to $246.31 in the after-hours trading session.

is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $18.77 billion. Wells Fargo shares rose 0.8% to $42.70 in after-hours trading. Analysts expect Citigroup Inc. C to post quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $18.26 billion before the opening bell. Citigroup shares rose 1.3% to $43.50 in after-hours trading.

