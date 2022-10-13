ñol

Personal Finance
Taiwan Semiconductor: Q3 Earnings Insights

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 13, 2022 8:12 AM | 1 min read

Taiwan Semiconductor TSM reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 02:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Taiwan Semiconductor beat estimated earnings by 26.95%, reporting an EPS of $1.79 versus an estimate of $1.41.

Revenue was up $5.35 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 2.34% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Taiwan Semiconductor's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 1.47 1.33 1.12 1.04
EPS Actual 1.55 1.40 1.15 1.08
Revenue Estimate 18.25B 17.31B 15.62B 14.83B
Revenue Actual 18.16B 17.57B 15.74B 14.88B

To track all earnings releases for Taiwan Semiconductor visit their earnings calendar here.

