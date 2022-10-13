Taiwan Semiconductor: Q3 Earnings Insights

Taiwan Semiconductor TSM reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 02:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Taiwan Semiconductor beat estimated earnings by 26.95%, reporting an EPS of $1.79 versus an estimate of $1.41.
Revenue was up $5.35 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 2.34% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Taiwan Semiconductor's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.47
|1.33
|1.12
|1.04
|EPS Actual
|1.55
|1.40
|1.15
|1.08
|Revenue Estimate
|18.25B
|17.31B
|15.62B
|14.83B
|Revenue Actual
|18.16B
|17.57B
|15.74B
|14.88B
To track all earnings releases for Taiwan Semiconductor visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.