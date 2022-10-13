Walgreens, Delta Air Lines And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. WBA to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $32.12 billion before the opening bell. Walgreens shares rose 1.2% to $32.33 in after-hours trading.
- Applied Materials Inc AMAT lowered its fourth-quarter guidance. Applied Materials now expects fourth-quarter revenue of approximately $6.4 billion, plus or minus $250 million versus average analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Applied Materials shares fell 1.3% to $75.02 in the pre-market trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL to have earned $1.56 per share on revenue of $12.91 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Delta Air shares gained 2.2% to $29.84 in the after-hours trading session.
Check out our premarket coverage here
- After the closing bell, The Progressive Corporation PGR is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $13.47 billion. Progressive shares rose 0.2% to $121.68 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Domino's Pizza, Inc. DPZ to post quarterly earnings at $3.00 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion after the closing bell. Domino's shares rose 3% to $310.82 in pre-market trading.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.