ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Walgreens, Delta Air Lines And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
October 13, 2022 4:43 AM | 1 min read
Walgreens, Delta Air Lines And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. WBA to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $32.12 billion before the opening bell. Walgreens shares rose 1.2% to $32.33 in after-hours trading.
  • Applied Materials Inc AMAT lowered its fourth-quarter guidance. Applied Materials now expects fourth-quarter revenue of approximately $6.4 billion, plus or minus $250 million versus average analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Applied Materials shares fell 1.3% to $75.02 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL to have earned $1.56 per share on revenue of $12.91 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Delta Air shares gained 2.2% to $29.84 in the after-hours trading session.

Check out our premarket coverage here

  • After the closing bell, The Progressive Corporation PGR is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $13.47 billion. Progressive shares rose 0.2% to $121.68 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect Domino's Pizza, Inc. DPZ to post quarterly earnings at $3.00 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion after the closing bell. Domino's shares rose 3% to $310.82 in pre-market trading.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Stocks To WatchStocks to WatchEarningsNewsPre-Market OutlookMarketsTrading Ideas