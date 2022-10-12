by

Hemp smokables company Hempacco Co Inc HPCO reported a 486% year-on-year jump in first-half FY22 revenue to about $2.8 million.

The company's collaboration with HBI-Raw, first launched in the fourth quarter of 2021, was a key revenue driver in the first half of the year.

Hempacco listed its common shares on The Nasdaq Capital Market, effective August 30, 2022, under the symbol HPCO.

Through IPO, it raised a total of $6 million of gross proceeds, offering 1 million shares at $6.00 per share price.

"Revenue growth accelerated in the second quarter this year, up approximately 93% over our Q1 revenues, with gross operating margins increasing from 18% to 25%," said CEO Sandro Piancone.

Hempacco's operational segments include manufacturing of smokables and hemp rolling paper, Smokable technology development, The Real Stuff brand of functional smokables and Cheech and Chong Hemp Cigarettes and Hemp Hop Smokables with Rick Ross.

Price Action: HPCO shares are trading higher by 62.5% at $3.56 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

Photo Via Company

