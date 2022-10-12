ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Wipro Clocks 15% Revenue Growth In Q2; Expands Cash Flow By 101%

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
October 12, 2022 8:23 AM | 1 min read
Wipro Clocks 15% Revenue Growth In Q2; Expands Cash Flow By 101%
  • Wipro Limited WIT reported second-quarter FY23 gross revenue of $2.77 billion, an increase of 14.6% Y/Y, missing the consensus of $2.86 billion.
  • IT Services revenue grew 8.4% Y/Y to $2.8 billion. Non-GAAP constant currency IT Services segment revenue grew 12.9% Y/Y.
  • IT Services operating margin for the quarter was at 15.1%, up 16 bps Q/Q.
  • Net income was $326.8 million. Operating Cash Flow was at $590 million, up 101% Y/Y.
  • EPS of $0.06 missed the consensus of $0.07.
  • Thierry Delaporte, CEO and Managing Director said, "The solid growth in our bookings, large deal signings, and revenues underscore our improved market competitiveness and enhanced value proposition."
  • Outlook: Wipro sees Q3 IT Services business revenue of $2.811 billion - $2.853 billion, implying a 0.5%-2.0% Q/Q growth.
  • Price Action: WIT shares closed lower by 3.65% at $4.75 on Tuesday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsPenny StocksGuidanceTech