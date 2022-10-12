Wipro Clocks 15% Revenue Growth In Q2; Expands Cash Flow By 101%

by

Wipro Limited WIT reported second-quarter FY23 gross revenue of $2.77 billion, an increase of 14.6% Y/Y, missing the consensus of $2.86 billion.

reported second-quarter FY23 gross revenue of $2.77 billion, an increase of 14.6% Y/Y, missing the consensus of $2.86 billion. IT Services revenue grew 8.4% Y/Y to $2.8 billion. Non-GAAP constant currency IT Services segment revenue grew 12.9% Y/Y.

IT Services operating margin for the quarter was at 15.1%, up 16 bps Q/Q.

Net income was $326.8 million. Operating Cash Flow was at $590 million, up 101% Y/Y.

EPS of $0.06 missed the consensus of $0.07.

Thierry Delaporte, CEO and Managing Director said, "The solid growth in our bookings, large deal signings, and revenues underscore our improved market competitiveness and enhanced value proposition."

Outlook: Wipro sees Q3 IT Services business revenue of $2.811 billion - $2.853 billion, implying a 0.5%-2.0% Q/Q growth.

Wipro sees Q3 IT Services business revenue of $2.811 billion - $2.853 billion, implying a 0.5%-2.0% Q/Q growth. Price Action: WIT shares closed lower by 3.65% at $4.75 on Tuesday.

WIT shares closed lower by 3.65% at $4.75 on Tuesday. Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.