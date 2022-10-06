Constellation Brands, Conagra Brands And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With US stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Constellation Brands, Inc. STZ to report quarterly earnings at $2.81 per share on revenue of $2.51 billion before the opening bell. Constellation Brands shares rose 1.1% to $238.45 in after-hours trading.

to report quarterly earnings at $2.81 per share on revenue of $2.51 billion before the opening bell. Constellation Brands shares rose 1.1% to $238.45 in after-hours trading. Costco Wholesale Corporation COST reported an 8.5% year-over-year surge in comparable sales for September. Its net sales for the retail month of September, the five weeks ended October 2, 2022, jumped 10.1% year-over-year to $21.46 billion during the month. Costco shares rose 0.1% to $480.80 in the pre-market trading session.

