Constellation Brands, Conagra Brands And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With US stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Constellation Brands, Inc. STZ to report quarterly earnings at $2.81 per share on revenue of $2.51 billion before the opening bell. Constellation Brands shares rose 1.1% to $238.45 in after-hours trading.
- Costco Wholesale Corporation COST reported an 8.5% year-over-year surge in comparable sales for September. Its net sales for the retail month of September, the five weeks ended October 2, 2022, jumped 10.1% year-over-year to $21.46 billion during the month. Costco shares rose 0.1% to $480.80 in the pre-market trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Conagra Brands, Inc. CAG to have earned $0.52 per share on revenue of $2.85 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Conagra shares gained 0.3% to $33.90 in after-hours trading.
- Ford Motor Company F is reportedly raising the price of its electric truck F-150 Lightning Pro for its 2023 model by close to 11%, in a bid to soften the hit from ongoing supply chain snags and decades-high inflation, Reuters reported. Ford shares fell 0.2% to $12.49 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated MKC to post quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $1.78 billion before the opening bell. McCormick shares fell 1.1% to $72.50 in after-hours trading.
