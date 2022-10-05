Recap: Helen Of Troy Q2 Earnings

Helen Of Troy HELE reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Helen Of Troy beat estimated earnings by 2.71%, reporting an EPS of $2.27 versus an estimate of $2.21.

Revenue was up $46.17 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 0.79% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Helen Of Troy's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 EPS Estimate 2.54 2.09 3.11 2.17 EPS Actual 2.41 2.51 3.72 2.65 Revenue Estimate 484.48M 471.60M 566.35M 428.16M Revenue Actual 508.08M 582.02M 624.88M 475.23M

To track all earnings releases for Helen Of Troy visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.