Recap: Helen Of Troy Q2 Earnings

Helen Of Troy HELE reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Helen Of Troy beat estimated earnings by 2.71%, reporting an EPS of $2.27 versus an estimate of $2.21.
Revenue was up $46.17 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 0.79% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Helen Of Troy's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|EPS Estimate
|2.54
|2.09
|3.11
|2.17
|EPS Actual
|2.41
|2.51
|3.72
|2.65
|Revenue Estimate
|484.48M
|471.60M
|566.35M
|428.16M
|Revenue Actual
|508.08M
|582.02M
|624.88M
|475.23M
To track all earnings releases for Helen Of Troy visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews