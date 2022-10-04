Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Target Stock In The Last 5 Years

Target TGT has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 14.66% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.89%. Currently, Target has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion.

Buying $1000 In TGT: If an investor had bought $1000 of TGT stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,759.98 today based on a price of $157.62 for TGT at the time of writing.

Target's Performance Over Last 5 Years

